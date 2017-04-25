Cocoa growers to work together on fighting price rout
Cocoa-growing countries will fight a price rout by banding together and co-ordinating production strategies, the chairman of the International Cocoa Organisation said. The nations are also planning to promote local consumption of chocolate, the ICCO's Luis Valverde told reporters on Monday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's commercial capital.
