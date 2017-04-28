Baby Dominique reunited with family after surgery to remove parasitic twin

Six weeks after a risky but successful surgery in the United States to remove her parasitic twin, an 11-month-old called baby Dominique has been reunited with her family in Cote d'Ivoire. Her mother, father and three sisters were at the Abidjan airport April 20 to greet her with open arms, eager to see the toddler in person for the first time since her excess limbs were surgically removed.

