Baby Dominique reunited with family after surgery to remove parasitic twin
Six weeks after a risky but successful surgery in the United States to remove her parasitic twin, an 11-month-old called baby Dominique has been reunited with her family in Cote d'Ivoire. Her mother, father and three sisters were at the Abidjan airport April 20 to greet her with open arms, eager to see the toddler in person for the first time since her excess limbs were surgically removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Saba
|1
|The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Sara
|1
|how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|vccghana
|1
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Picasquiat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC