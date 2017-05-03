Baby born with 4 legs reunited with f...

Baby born with 4 legs reunited with family in Africa after surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Daily Herald

After doctors at Advocate Children's Hospital performed a risky surgery on her in March, Dominique is now healthy and back home with her family in Ivory Coast. Dominique had her parasitic twin's legs growing out of the top of her back, as well as two spines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,752 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC