Baby born with 4 legs reunited with family in Africa after surgery
After doctors at Advocate Children's Hospital performed a risky surgery on her in March, Dominique is now healthy and back home with her family in Ivory Coast. Dominique had her parasitic twin's legs growing out of the top of her back, as well as two spines.
