Air France outlines 787 network plans

6 hrs ago Read more: Flight Global

Air France will deploy Boeing 787s to several African destinations during the winter 2017/18 season as its Dreamliner fleet grows. The airline on 19 April received its second 787-9 from Boeing and is scheduled to operate five of the type by year-end.

Chicago, IL

