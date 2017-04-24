Africa's avant-garde architecture: a symbol of independence
A new exhibition, Architecture of Independence: African Modernism, takes a look back at how five countries in Africa started to build following colonial rule. From state banks to convention centers and stadiums, over 700 photographs capture architecture in Ghana, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya and Zambia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Saba
|1
|The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Sara
|1
|how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|vccghana
|1
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Picasquiat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC