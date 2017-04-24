Africa's avant-garde architecture: a ...

Africa's avant-garde architecture: a symbol of independence

A new exhibition, Architecture of Independence: African Modernism, takes a look back at how five countries in Africa started to build following colonial rule. From state banks to convention centers and stadiums, over 700 photographs capture architecture in Ghana, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya and Zambia.

Chicago, IL

