African faces in Paris look for art buyers at Piasa auction

The next sale of Contemporary African Art at PIASA , the leading auction house in Paris, on April 20th will focus on the theme of 'African Faces' spanning a wide range of mediums from paper, painting and photography. This will be Piasa's third 'Origins and Trajectories' auction, dedicated to Contemporary art from Africa and the Diaspora and is part of the huge and growing interest in this relatively new and hottest part of the art market.

