Africa: Govts Urged to Prioritise Agric to Promote Inclusive Growth, Fast-Track Development
African governments have been urged to step up efforts to accelerate the continent's path to prosperity, inclusive growth and decent jobs-creation by moving from commitments to action. Agnes Kalibata, the president of the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa , said agriculture is at the top of Africa's development agenda as an economic driver for inclusive and sustainable development and urged concrete action to transform the sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Saba
|1
|The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Sara
|1
|how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|vccghana
|1
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Picasquiat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC