Africa: Govts Urged to Prioritise Agric to Promote Inclusive Growth, Fast-Track Development

African governments have been urged to step up efforts to accelerate the continent's path to prosperity, inclusive growth and decent jobs-creation by moving from commitments to action. Agnes Kalibata, the president of the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa , said agriculture is at the top of Africa's development agenda as an economic driver for inclusive and sustainable development and urged concrete action to transform the sector.

Chicago, IL

