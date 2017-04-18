6 convicted in Ivory Coast hotel kidn...

6 convicted in Ivory Coast hotel kidnappings, deaths

Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Progress

A court in Ivory Coast has handed down sentences in connection with the 2011 deaths of four people who were kidnapped from the Novotel hotel in Abidjan. The downtown hotel was a popular spot with foreigners including international journalists who were covering the country's violent post-election dispute in 2010 and 2011.

