UPDATE 2-Ivory Coast slashes cocoa farmers' price by 36 pct for mid-crop

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Reuters

Ivory Coast has slashed the price it guarantees for cocoa farmers by 36 percent to 700 CFA francs per kilogram and reduced taxes for the April-to-September mid-crop amid a sharp drop in world prices, a government spokesman said on Thursday. The world's top producer sells forward the bulk of its anticipated harvest to be able to set a minimum price for farmers.

