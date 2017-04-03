United Methodists create new conferen...

United Methodists create new conference in Nigeria

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: United Methodist Church

The new North East Nigeria Annual Conference was celebrated March 19 at the Karim Maundi primary school, a United Methodist school in Karim Lamido. Bishop John Wesley Yohanna of the Nigeria Episcopal Area presided over the event, with the theme, "Come, let us continue with God's work."

Chicago, IL

