United Methodists create new conference in Nigeria
The new North East Nigeria Annual Conference was celebrated March 19 at the Karim Maundi primary school, a United Methodist school in Karim Lamido. Bishop John Wesley Yohanna of the Nigeria Episcopal Area presided over the event, with the theme, "Come, let us continue with God's work."
