Top Cocoa Grower Cuts Farmer Prices for First Time Since '12

Ivory Coast cut the price paid to cocoa farmers by 36 percent, a blow to growers in the world's top producer who have benefited from increases each year since the country reformed the industry in 2012. Farmers will get 700 CFA francs a kilogram for the smaller of two annual harvests that starts next month, said Bruno Kone, a spokesman for the government in Abidjan.

Chicago, IL

