The Falling Price of Cocoa Is Hurting...

The Falling Price of Cocoa Is Hurting an Entire Country

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Bloomberg

After overseeing sub-Saharan Africa's fastest-growing economy and six years of relative peace, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara is in the midst of a year from hell. First soldiers staged a mutiny, then public workers went on strike and now cocoa prices have fallen.

Chicago, IL

