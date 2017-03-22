Stanbic moves into West Africa

Standard Bank's Ivory Coast unit plans to increase its capital levels this year as the continent's largest lender uses the West African nation as a beachhead to expand into other Francophone countries. "What we want first and foremost is to make Ivory Coast a success" before looking at other countries in the region, said Herve Boyer, country manager for the Johannesburg-based lender's Stanbic Bank unit.

