Ivory Coast to bring 275 MW hydropowe...

Ivory Coast to bring 275 MW hydropower plant online next month

Monday Mar 6

Ivory Coast will begin production at a 275 megawatt hydropower station next month, boosting the West African economic powerhouse's total capacity by around 10 percent, government officials said on Monday. Water from the River Sassandra began rushing into the huge dam near the southwestern city of Soubre on Monday and the plant is due to reach full capacity within four months.

Chicago, IL

