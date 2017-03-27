Ivory Coast boosts port security over attack threat
Ivory Coast has ordered an increase of security levels at its ports of Abidjan and San Pedro due to information indicating "probable terrorist attacks" on its national territory, according to a transportation ministry document. The document, which was seen by Reuters on Sunday and verified as authentic by a senior Ivorian maritime security official, did not give further details regarding the specific nature of the threats.
