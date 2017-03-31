Interview: UNDP values China's role i...

Interview: UNDP values China's role in promoting multilateralism, poverty elimination

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A senior United Nations official has attached great importance to the role of China's Belt and Road initiative in helping achieve common development and promoting multilateralism. According to Nicholas Rosellini, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in China, the Belt and Road initiative is very much in line with promoting globalization, which ensures that all countries and all communities within countries can benefit from development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC