Hot, dry weather in Ivory Coast sparks concern for cocoa crop

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Women from a local cocoa farmers association lift a sack in a cocoa warehouse in Djangobo, Ivory Coast, November 17, 2014. Dry weather and strong heat in some of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions are raising concerns about the size and quality of the upcoming cocoa mid-crop, farmers said on Monday, following forecasts for record production.

