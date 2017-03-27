Cote d'Ivoire: Simone Gbagbo Acquittal Brings Accusations of 'Flawed' Trial

Human rights activists have condemned the acquittal of Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo, who was charged with war crimes for her role during the 2010-11 post-election conflict that left more than 3,000 dead. Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo has been acquitted of war crimes, but international observers of the trial have called the verdict inconclusive.

