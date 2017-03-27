Cote d'Ivoire: Simone Gbagbo Acquittal Brings Accusations of 'Flawed' Trial
Human rights activists have condemned the acquittal of Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo, who was charged with war crimes for her role during the 2010-11 post-election conflict that left more than 3,000 dead. Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo has been acquitted of war crimes, but international observers of the trial have called the verdict inconclusive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Saba
|1
|The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Sara
|1
|how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|vccghana
|1
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Picasquiat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC