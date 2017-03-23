Britain's telecom watchdog fines BT's...

Britain's telecom watchdog fines BT's Plusnet for billing ex-customers

Wednesday Mar 22

Britain's telecom watchdog said on Wednesday it fined BT Group Plc's Plusnet division 880,000 pounds for continuing to bill more than a thousand ex-customers. The investigation by regulator Ofcom found that Plusnet broke a billing rule by continuing to charge a group of customers for landlines or broadband after they had cancelled their service, the regulator said.

Chicago, IL

