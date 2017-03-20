Among Mango Sellers and Shoeshine Men, a Stock Market Flourishes
On Abidjan's Avenue Joseph Anoma, amid the bustle of shoeshine men, fruit sellers displaying mangoes and bananas in the shade of a tree, and mobile-phone vendors hustling for custom, a stock exchange is showing new life. The Bourse Regionale des Valeurs Mobilieres, or BRVM -- a regional exchange covering seven Francophone countries and Guinea Bissau -- occupies a modest office block in the Ivory Coast's commercial capital, dwarfed by the skyscraper of its next-door neighbor, the African Development Bank. But just six years ago, the BRVM was in limbo, having temporarily relocated to the Malian capital, Bamako, after soldiers armed with AK-47 assault rifles invaded its headquarters amid post-election chaos in the West African nation.
