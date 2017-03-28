A 10-month-old girl has rare parasiti...

A 10-month-old girl has rare parasitic twin removed surgically from her back

Monday Mar 27

The examinations, X-rays and dry runs using a 3-D model of her tiny spine all came down to this: A team of surgeons made a careful incision and, over the next six hours, systematically removed an extra pelvis, legs, feet and tiny toes that were protruding from her neck and back. "It's as if the parasitic twin dove into Dominique's body and almost made it in except for the waist out," said John Ruge, director of pediatric neurosurgery at Advocate Children's Hospital near Chicago.

Chicago, IL

