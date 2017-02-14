West African bourse 2016 turnover up, sees 16 new listings by 2020
Feb 9 Turnover on West Africa's BRVM bourse rose 21 percent to 409 billion CFA francs in 2016 on the back of solid economic growth in the region, the stock market's general manager said on Thursday. West African economies were the powerhouse of sub-Saharan Africa in 2016.
