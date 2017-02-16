US warns of growing piracy risk off W...

US warns of growing piracy risk off West Africa

Tuesday Read more: New Vision

Countries along the Gulf of Guinea stretching from Senegal to Angola have been trying to cooperate on improving maritime security The United States is increasingly worried about pirate attacks off West Africa and is committed to helping countries bolster security in the region, a US diplomat said Tuesday. At least 27 attacks on boats, including robberies, kidnappings or failed attempts, have occurred off the West Africa coast since April, according to the International Maritime Organisation .

Chicago, IL

