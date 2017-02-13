TAP Portugal Adds New Service to Abidjan on the Ivory Coast, its 15th African Destination
TAP Portugal will commence five weekly flights to Abidjan, in Ivory Coast, starting July 17th this year. Abidjan is the seventh new destination to be added to TAP's global network in 2017, including Toronto, Stuttgart, Gran Canaria, Alicante, Bucharest and Budapest.
Comments
Discussions
