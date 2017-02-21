Six Ivorian journalists freed after t...

Six Ivorian journalists freed after three-day detention

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast has released six journalists arrested for publishing stories that authorities said could incite another soldiers' revolt, the journalists' trade union said on Wednesday, following a series of army mutinies this year over pay. The mutinies, which included soldiers briefly seizing control of the country's second biggest city, have raised concerns about political stability in Ivory Coast, one of the world's fastest growing economies and its largest cocoa producer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC