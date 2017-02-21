Six Ivorian journalists freed after three-day detention

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast has released six journalists arrested for publishing stories that authorities said could incite another soldiers' revolt, the journalists' trade union said on Wednesday, following a series of army mutinies this year over pay. The mutinies, which included soldiers briefly seizing control of the country's second biggest city, have raised concerns about political stability in Ivory Coast, one of the world's fastest growing economies and its largest cocoa producer.

