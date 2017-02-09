Osram says not currently in talks wit...

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors

Wednesday

Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Sanan Optoelectronics and venture capital firm GSR Go Scale had been pursuing a bid for Osram but walked away amid signs of political opposition to Chinese acquisitions in Germany, sources told Reuters in December.

Chicago, IL

