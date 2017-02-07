Organizers lament cancellation of Tim...

Organizers lament cancellation of Timbuktu music festival

Thursday Feb 2

In this photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, a Tuareg woman who was affected by gunfire which destroyed many homes is photographed, in Timbuktu , Mali. Organizers say the last-minute cancellation of a well-known music festival in Timbuktu marks a missed opportunity to bring hope to a former tourist hub struggling to recover after years of extremist threats.

Chicago, IL

