Mariana Resources Ltd : Issue of Equity
Equity issue in relation to completion of Awale Resources SARL Acquisition in Cote d'Ivoire and exercise of options with Director Dealing Mariana Resources Limited , the TSX.V and AIM listed exploration and development company with projects in Turkey, South America, and Cote d'Ivoire confirms that following completion, to acquire an 80% interest in Awale Resources SARL in the Ivory Coast as announced 7 October 2016, as consideration ordinary shares in the Company have been issued. Options have also been exercised into ordinary shares and funds received.
