Mariana Resources Ltd : Issue of Equity

Mariana Resources Ltd : Issue of Equity

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Equity issue in relation to completion of Awale Resources SARL Acquisition in Cote d'Ivoire and exercise of options with Director Dealing Mariana Resources Limited , the TSX.V and AIM listed exploration and development company with projects in Turkey, South America, and Cote d'Ivoire confirms that following completion, to acquire an 80% interest in Awale Resources SARL in the Ivory Coast as announced 7 October 2016, as consideration ordinary shares in the Company have been issued. Options have also been exercised into ordinary shares and funds received.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC