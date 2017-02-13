Ivory Coast journalists arrested and charged with inciting rebellion
The journalists, including three media owners, allegedly published stories designed to incite further mutiny by security forces in the country who are protesting over compensation. The alleged "false news" appeared in Le Temps, Notre Voie and L'Inter and SoirInfo [websites].
