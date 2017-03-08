Ivory Coast detains six journalists f...

Ivory Coast detains six journalists for reporting on mutiny

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: CPJ Press Freedom Online

Police in the Ivory Coast on February 12, 2017, detained Vamara Coulibaly, the publisher of the independent Soir Info and L'Inter newspapers; Hamadou Ziao, editor-in-chief of L'Inter ; Jean BA©del Gnago, a journalist with Soir info ; Bamba Franck Mamadou, the publisher of the pro-opposition newspaper Notre Voie ; Yacouba GbanA©, the publisher of the pro-opposition newspapers Le Temps and LG Info ; and Ferdinand Bailly, a journalist with Le Temps , for reporting that the government had negotiated a settlement to end a military mutiny in the southeastern city of Adiake on February 7, according to media reports .

Chicago, IL

