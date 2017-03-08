Ivory Coast detains six journalists for reporting on mutiny
Police in the Ivory Coast on February 12, 2017, detained Vamara Coulibaly, the publisher of the independent Soir Info and L'Inter newspapers; Hamadou Ziao, editor-in-chief of L'Inter ; Jean BA©del Gnago, a journalist with Soir info ; Bamba Franck Mamadou, the publisher of the pro-opposition newspaper Notre Voie ; Yacouba GbanA©, the publisher of the pro-opposition newspapers Le Temps and LG Info ; and Ferdinand Bailly, a journalist with Le Temps , for reporting that the government had negotiated a settlement to end a military mutiny in the southeastern city of Adiake on February 7, according to media reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Saba
|1
|The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Sara
|1
|how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|vccghana
|1
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Picasquiat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC