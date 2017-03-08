Ivory Coast detains six journalists for reporting on mutiny

Police in the Ivory Coast on February 12, 2017, detained Vamara Coulibaly, the publisher of the independent Soir Info and L'Inter newspapers; Hamadou Ziao, editor-in-chief of L'Inter ; Jean BA©del Gnago, a journalist with Soir info ; Bamba Franck Mamadou, the publisher of the pro-opposition newspaper Notre Voie ; Yacouba GbanA©, the publisher of the pro-opposition newspapers Le Temps and LG Info ; and Ferdinand Bailly, a journalist with Le Temps , for reporting that the government had negotiated a settlement to end a military mutiny in the southeastern city of Adiake on February 7, according to media reports .

