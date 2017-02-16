Ivory Coast cocoa producers protest d...

Ivory Coast cocoa producers protest downturn in sales

Thursday Feb 16

Dozens of people protested Thursday in Ivory Coast's commercial hub of Abidjan and in San Pedro, home of the country's second-largest port. Meanwhile, several tons of cocoa have piled up in warehouses.

