Ivory Coast arrests six journalists over mutiny 'false information'

The editor and owner of the independent dailies L'Inter and SoirInfo were arrested and held in a police camp in the capital Abidjan, along with the editors and owners of the opposition newspapers Le Temps and Notre Voie. Agency Photo The editor and owner of the independent dailies L'Inter and SoirInfo were arrested and held in a police camp in the capital Abidjan, along with the editors and owners of the opposition newspapers Le Temps and Notre Voie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.