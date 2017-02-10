From Cote d'Ivoire to the California ...

From Cote d'Ivoire to the California Coast

Julia Lichtblau takes us to an elite secondary school in Abidjan that's changing the lives of African girls; Steve Early shows how Richmond, California, became a progressive beacon; and Phillip Lopate tells us what he thinks about confiding your darkest secrets. Tune in every two weeks to catch interviews with the liveliest voices from literature, the arts, sciences, history, and public affairs; reports on cutting-edge works in progress; long-form narratives; and compelling excerpts from new books.

