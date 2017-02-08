Fitch Withdraws Regional Country Ceil...

Fitch Withdraws Regional Country Ceilings

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Reuters

HONG KONG, February 02 Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Country Ceilings for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community , the West African Economic and Monetary Union and the Common Monetary Area . The withdrawals reflect the implementation of our updated Country Ceiling criteria published on 16 August 2016 and the subsequent assignment of Country Ceilings for the individual Fitch-rated member states in these currency unions that did not already have an individual Country Ceiling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,681 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC