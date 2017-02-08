Fitch Withdraws Regional Country Ceilings

HONG KONG, February 02 Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Country Ceilings for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community , the West African Economic and Monetary Union and the Common Monetary Area . The withdrawals reflect the implementation of our updated Country Ceiling criteria published on 16 August 2016 and the subsequent assignment of Country Ceilings for the individual Fitch-rated member states in these currency unions that did not already have an individual Country Ceiling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.