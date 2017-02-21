.com | Murder trial over 'Novotel captives' opens in I Coast
The trial opened Tuesday in Ivory Coast of 10 men, mainly soldiers, accused of kidnapping and killing four men from the Novotel hotel in Abidjan in April 2011. The case is expected to shed light on the abduction and murder of the hotel's manager, along with the head of Ivory Coast's largest agro-industrial group and two other businessmen in an unexplained crime, while bloodshed raged in Abidjan between rival political factions.
