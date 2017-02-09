.com | I Coast govt pursues bid to end mutiny by elite troops

.com | I Coast govt pursues bid to en...

The Ivorian government planned on Thursday to pursue talks with elite troops responsible for President Alassane Ouattara's security in a bid to end a revolt by the special forces, a defence ministry official said. "Normally the discussions should resume this morning," the source told AFP after the mutineers began talks with top military staff following armed protests this week in their barracks town of Adiake, 90km east of Abidjan.

