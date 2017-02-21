Africa's newest, rarest crocodile fac...

Africa's newest, rarest crocodile faces battle for survival

Tuesday Feb 21

The newly discovered West African Slender-snouted Crocodile, believed to be critically endangered, is struggling for survival with the help of Ivory Coast's main zoo that was nearly obliterated during its 2011 civil war. Elly Park reports.

Chicago, IL

