Zaha: I don't regret snubbing England for Ivory Coast

The 24-year-old Crystal Palace forward is excited to play for the nation of his birth after never following up on two non-competitive Three Lions caps Zaha switched his international allegiance in 2016, despite reported overtures from Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate to reconsider, and the Crystal Palace star is now gearing up for the Africa Cup of Nations with the reigning champions. The 24-year-old, who was born in Abidjan, made two appearances for England in friendlies against Sweden and Scotland in 2012 and 2013, respectively, meaning that he was eligible to represent the country of his birth due to never representing the European nation in a competitive fixture.

