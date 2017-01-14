World briefs: Ivory Coast makes deal ...

World briefs: Ivory Coast makes deal to end standoff

Ivory Coast announced a deal Friday night to end a standoff with soldiers who staged a mutiny last week, though the terms were not confirmed and it was unclear whether security would be fully restored in Africa's fastest-growing economy. The deal was reached after tense negotiations in Bouake between soldiers and a delegation led by the defense minister, said government spokesman Bruno Kone.

Chicago, IL

