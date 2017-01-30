Two young Ivorian inventors light up the night for rural Africa so students can study
According to the United Nations, 700 million Africans don't have access to electricity most of the time in rural regions, far from urban zones. The "Fondation Energie," founded by French political personality Jean-Louis Borloo, and the "Energy for Africa" project sponsored by Guinea President Alpha Conde are inspiring inventors to solve the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Saba
|1
|The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Sara
|1
|how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|vccghana
|1
|Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|badolly
|1
|Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Picasquiat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC