Spokesman: Deal reached to end Ivory Coast crisis

Witnesses say gunfir... Stolen from a hospital just hours after she was born, an 18-year-old woman finally learned her true identity and was reunited Friday with her birth family, by video chat. The woman she thought was her mother was... Stolen from a hospital just hours after she was born, an 18-year-old woman finally learned her true identity and was reunited Friday with her birth family, by video chat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.