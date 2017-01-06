Soldiers mutiny in 3 Ivory Coast cities over pay
Soldiers launched mutinies in three cities across Ivory Coast on Friday, authorities said, demanding higher pay and bringing the threat of unrest back to Africa's fastest-growing economy. Gunfire rang out across Bouake, the second-largest city in this West African nation, starting around 1 a.m., according to residents.
