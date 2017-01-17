PM markets: soybeans drag grain futur...

PM markets: soybeans drag grain futures higher

15 hrs ago

The long weekend in the US ended with a bang, as soybean and meal futures surged over weather worries in Argentina, dragging grains higher, while soft commodities rallied on currency moves. Arabica production was forecast to fall by up to 19%, thanks to defoliation in the top-growing state Minas Gerais.

