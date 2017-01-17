Mutinying troops strike deal with gov...

Mutinying troops strike deal with government in Bouake

Friday Jan 13

It remains to be seen how the government will finance its promise of the agreed 7,500 euro bonus [Reuters] The Ivory Coast's government and mutinying troops have reached a final deal at talks in Bouake, government sources said, shortly after talks were interrupted by gunfire at barracks across the country. Hours before the agreement, troops sealed off the northern city of Korhogo and the second largest city, Bouake, where they surrounded the building in which the defence minister was negotiating the deal.

Chicago, IL

