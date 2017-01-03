Many dead in explosion in Syrian town...

Many dead in explosion in Syrian town near Turkish border

An explosion in the busy center of a rebel-held town near Syria's border with Turkey caused deaths and wounded dozens on Saturday, a monitor, local resident and rebel group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 19 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the blast in front of a courthouse in the northern Syrian town of Azaz.

