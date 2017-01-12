Ivory Coast's president slims down go...

Ivory Coast's president slims down government in reshuffle

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Times of Oman

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, left, vice-president Daniel Kablan Duncan, right, and the new Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly attend a meeting in the Presidential Palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on January 10, 2017. Photo - Reuters Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, left, vice-president Daniel Kablan Duncan, right, and the new Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly attend a meeting in the Presidential Palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on January 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,354 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC