Ivory Coast's ports resume cocoa loading after unrest

Jan 19 Ship loading resumed at Ivory Coast's two ports in the cities of Abidjan and San Pedro on Thursday, cocoa exporters said, after a temporary shutdown a day earlier due to unrest in some factions of the security forces. Port activities were disrupted when paramilitary gendarmes fired shots into the air and sealed off access to the port in Abidjan, the commercial capital, forcing companies to close down.

