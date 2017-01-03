Ivory Coast's Ouattara names ex-PM as vice-president
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara named former prime minister Daniel Kablan Duncan as vice-president, a new post created under a constitution approved by referendum late last year. Ivory Coast Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan waves after the resignation of his government in the Presidential Palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast January 9, 2017.
