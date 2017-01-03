Ivory Coast: Unrest spreads as offici...

Ivory Coast: Unrest spreads as officials seek end to mutiny

Heavy gunfire erupted Saturday at a military camp in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's largest city, witnesses said, a sign that a mutiny could be escalating despite government efforts to bring it to a swift end. Shooting also took place for a second day in Bouake, Ivory Coast's second-largest city, as well as in the western city of Man, witnesses said.

Chicago, IL

