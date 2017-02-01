Ivory Coast unrest makes cocoa grinders rethink investments
ABIDJAN, Jan 30 Cocoa grinders in Ivory Coast are holding off on new investments after military and social unrest this month, potentially denting government plans to boost processing of the commodity in the world's top grower. Ivory Coast has emerged from a 2002-2011 political crisis as one the world's fastest growing economies, attracting foreign investment into everything from the cocoa industry to breweries and shopping malls.
